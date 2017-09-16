► Where: 1600 Second Ave. S., Birmingham

The annual Monkey C Monkey Run 5K has moved from Homewood Central Park to downtown Birmingham. It will start and finish at Smile-A-Mile Place on Second Avenue South.

The event, which also includes a 1-mile Fun Run at 9 a.m., benefits the Smile-A-Mile pediatric cancer support organization. According to its description, the group’s mission is to “provide hope, healing of the spirit and love for the whole family during the childhood cancer journey.”

Registration is $30 for the 5K and $20 for the fun run. There also is a $30 sleep-in option for those who wish to support the organization without physically participating. Pre-registration ends Sept. 14, while race day registration begins at 6:30 a.m.

Chip timing will be offered for an additional $3 fee and is necessary for award eligibility. Awards will be given to the top three overall males and females, along with the leading finishers in each age group.

For more information or to register, go to runsignup.com and search the event name.