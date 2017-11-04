Miss Samford pageant

This year’s Miss Samford competition — which will also be celebrating its 70th anniversary — will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Wright Center at Samford University.

Katie Lomax, the director of Miss Samford, said it is a preliminary pageant to Miss Alabama.

“The Miss American Organization is the largest scholarship organization for young women across the United States,” Lomax said. “Every year, our winner and runners up are awarded scholarship money.”

Miss Samford contestants compete in a 10-minute interview with a panel of judges, lifestyle and fitness in swimsuit, onstage question, talent and evening wear. Each of the contestants also have a personal platform that she works on during her year of service, in addition to the national platform, which this year is Children’s Miracle Network.

The current Miss Samford is Aly York. General admission is $5 for students and $10 for adults.