Miss Alabama Pageant

7 p.m. each night. As part of the entertainment, Miss Alabama 2016 Hayley Barber will be dancing each night, and Miss Alabama 2004 Shannon Camper Chandler will sing. The two also will take part in the production numbers with the contestants.

The theme is “Tribute,” featuring the music of deceased artists including Whitney Houston, Nat King Cole, Prince, Michael Jackson and others.

Julie Coons Peterson, Miss Alabama 1989, will be the emcee for Wednesday night, and Paige Phillips Parnell, Miss Alabama 1980, will host the Thursday night portion.

“She’s a ventriloquist and is extremely entertaining,” Teninbaum said. “She always brings her ‘friends’ with her.”

Friday’s emcee will be Miss Alabama 2001 Kelly Jones Carr, and Saturday’s will be Miss Alabama 1984 Tammy Little Haynes.

A meet-and-greet party will be open to the public at Brookwood Village June 4 at 12:30 p.m.

For more information or tickets, go tomissalabama.com or call 871-6276.