Meet the Candidates

Join H.I.V.E. Alabama for as we get to know the candidates in the upcoming 2018 State, Congressional and Gubernatorial races. Current confirmed candidates include:
AL Governor: Sue Bell Cobb, James C. Fields and Walt Maddox
AL Lt. Governor: Dr. Will Boyd
U.S. House of Representatives, 6th District: Danner Kline
Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Bob Vance
AL Attorney General: Chris Christie
AL Secretary of State: Heather Milam
AL Public Service Commission, Place 2: Kari Swanson-Powell
AL State House, District 46: Felicia Stewart
AL State House, District 47: Mary Lynn Bates and Jim Toomey
AL Senate, District 16: Lindsey Deckard
Jefferson County District Attorney, Danny Carr
Inspired by the Women’s March in Washington’s huddles, H.I.V.E. Alabama (Huddle, Inquire, Validate, Enact) began January of 2017 as the Homewood H.I.V.E., a group of women wanting to create positive change in our community and beyond. Since the H.I.V.E.’s inception, we have focused on supporting each other and emphasizing the positive in our world. Our group has grown to over 300 members (men too!) who meet monthly to learn more about social issues and local politics, and brainstorm ways to be a force of genuine change.