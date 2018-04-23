Meet the Candidates

Join H.I.V.E. Alabama for as we get to know the candidates in the upcoming 2018 State, Congressional and Gubernatorial races. Current confirmed candidates include:

AL Governor: Sue Bell Cobb, James C. Fields and Walt Maddox

AL Lt. Governor: Dr. Will Boyd

U.S. House of Representatives, 6th District: Danner Kline

Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Bob Vance

AL Attorney General: Chris Christie

AL Secretary of State: Heather Milam

AL Public Service Commission, Place 2: Kari Swanson-Powell

AL State House, District 46: Felicia Stewart

AL State House, District 47: Mary Lynn Bates and Jim Toomey

AL Senate, District 16: Lindsey Deckard

Jefferson County District Attorney, Danny Carr

Inspired by the Women’s March in Washington’s huddles, H.I.V.E. Alabama (Huddle, Inquire, Validate, Enact) began January of 2017 as the Homewood H.I.V.E., a group of women wanting to create positive change in our community and beyond. Since the H.I.V.E.’s inception, we have focused on supporting each other and emphasizing the positive in our world. Our group has grown to over 300 members (men too!) who meet monthly to learn more about social issues and local politics, and brainstorm ways to be a force of genuine change.