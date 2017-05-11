Maker Fun Factory VBS

Homewood Church of Christ 265 West Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Gear up for VBS 2017! At our maker Fun Factory, our kids will learn that they were created by God and built for a purpose. Imagine a world where curious kids become hands on inventors who discover they’re lovingly crafted by God. Our VBS is June 11-14 from 6-8:30pm. We will have nursery available each night from our children who are two years old and under. We also offer a free dinner each night to everyone beginning at 5pm. All you have to do is register!

Go here to register: homewoodchurch.org/vbs

Homewood Church of Christ 265 West Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map

