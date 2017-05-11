Maker Fun Factory VBS

Gear up for VBS 2017! At our maker Fun Factory, our kids will learn that they were created by God and built for a purpose. Imagine a world where curious kids become hands on inventors who discover they’re lovingly crafted by God. Our VBS is June 11-14 from 6-8:30pm. We will have nursery available each night from our children who are two years old and under. We also offer a free dinner each night to everyone beginning at 5pm. All you have to do is register!

Go here to register: homewoodchurch.org/vbs