Love, Laughter and Inspiration with Rachel Macy Stafford

New York Times bestselling author and creator of the Hands Free Mama blog, Rachel Macy Stafford will speak at Trinity's United Methodist Women’s Evening of Love, Laughter and Inspiration event on February, 2, 2018. Through truthful storytelling and simple strategies, Rachel will inspire guests to overcome endless distraction for loving more and living a more authentic life. Doors open at 6pm, Event begins at 6:30pm with book signing and reception immediately following. Tickets are $25 benefitting The Bell Center, Overflow Foundation, United Methodist Children’s Home, Community Furniture Bank, Firehouse Shelter and Family Promise.

Rachel Macy Stafford is the New York Times bestselling author of Hands Free Mama and Hands Free Life. Her latest book, Only Love Today garnered coveted spots on USA TODAY and Publisher’s Weekly Bestseller list. Rachel is a certified special education teacher who helps people overcome distraction and perfection to live better and love more. Rachel’s work has been featured on CNN, Good Morning America, TODAY Show, Global News and TIME. Her blog (www.handsfreemama.com) currently averages one million visitors a month. Rachel loves taking long walks, baking, and volunteering with homeless cats and nursing home residents. She lives in the South with her husband and two teenage daughters who inspire her daily.