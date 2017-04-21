Birmingham Oddities presents a Local Art & Brews Show, featuring the music of The Murder of Jane Crow. Free admission. There will be over a dozen special musical guests.
Info
Red Hills Brewery 2823 Central Avenue , Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Red Hills Brewery 2823 Central Avenue , Homewood, Alabama 35209
Birmingham Oddities presents a Local Art & Brews Show, featuring the music of The Murder of Jane Crow. Free admission. There will be over a dozen special musical guests.
Red Hills Brewery 2823 Central Avenue , Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
The Homewood Star LLC