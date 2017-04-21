Local Art & Brews Show

Google Calendar - Local Art & Brews Show - 2017-04-21 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Local Art & Brews Show - 2017-04-21 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Local Art & Brews Show - 2017-04-21 15:00:00 iCalendar - Local Art & Brews Show - 2017-04-21 15:00:00

Red Hills Brewery 2823 Central Avenue , Homewood, Alabama 35209

Birmingham Oddities presents a Local Art & Brews Show, featuring the music of The Murder of Jane Crow. Free admission. There will be over a dozen special musical guests. 

Info

Red Hills Brewery 2823 Central Avenue , Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Google Calendar - Local Art & Brews Show - 2017-04-21 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Local Art & Brews Show - 2017-04-21 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Local Art & Brews Show - 2017-04-21 15:00:00 iCalendar - Local Art & Brews Show - 2017-04-21 15:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full March issue