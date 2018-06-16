LOCAL 2018

Once again, the Center is proud to present the fifth-annual LOCAL – a celebration of everything Alabama. Kick off your summer at our outdoor and family-friendly event. Shop your favorite Alabama farmers, artists and vendors while enjoying live performances by local musicians. All your favorite food trucks will be on site when it’s time for a bite to eat. LOCAL is the perfect event for everyone who loves to call this great state home!

If you are interested in becoming a LOCAL vendor, please call 205 975 4118.