Trinity United Methodist Church will host another installment of its twice-yearly Lil’ Lambs consignment sale — featuring gently used toys, children’s clothing and furniture — at its gymnasium Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 14-16.

The public sale will be Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. Many items will be half-price Sept. 16.

The preview sale will be Sept. 14 from 4-8 p.m. Volunteers and sellers who pay a $5 fee can shop beginning at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. For the first time, members of the public who pay the $5 fee will be allowed to shop the preview, beginning at 6 p.m.

“We hope that this addition will positively impact ... working families who are unable to attend the sale during the day on Friday,” said Mia Toole, assistant director of Trinity’s children’s ministry.

Lil’ Lambs allows sellers to get rid of clothing their kids have outgrown. “They also earn back some funds for growing kids who are going back to school,” Toole said.

The Lil’ Lambs proceeds are used to help fund Trinity’s community outreach work, including work with children,

For details, including information for consigners, call 879-1737 or go to trinitybirmingham.com.