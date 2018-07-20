OLLI Presents Preserving Alabama Land & Resources

In the Large Auditorium.

Learn what the State is doing and needs to do to maintain hunting, fishing, golf, birding, hiking, climbing and all recreational sports. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources touches the lives of Alabamians every day through its four divisions—Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. In this perspective on the sport hunting, recreational fishing industries, state parks, and the wildlife management areas, we will look at the roles of stakeholders and resource users. Join us as Joey Dobbs, Chair of the Alabama Conservation Advisory Board, discusses how you might be impacted.