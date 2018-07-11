Telling True Stories: Exploring Creative Nonfiction

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

In Room 102 (Lower Level). Charlotte Donlon, MFA, will share her expertise with anyone wishing to start writing; anyone already on a writing path, wanting to continue; or with more experienced writers wanting to hone and improve their craft. Free class, but limited seating.  Register to hold your spot.

June 2018