In Room 102 (Lower Level). Charlotte Donlon, MFA, will share her expertise with anyone wishing to start writing; anyone already on a writing path, wanting to continue; or with more experienced writers wanting to hone and improve their craft. Free class, but limited seating. Register to hold your spot.
Telling True Stories: Exploring Creative Nonfiction
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
