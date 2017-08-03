Let's Dish Cookbook Club: Seasoned Slow Cooking

Google Calendar - Let's Dish Cookbook Club: Seasoned Slow Cooking - 2017-08-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Let's Dish Cookbook Club: Seasoned Slow Cooking - 2017-08-03 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Let's Dish Cookbook Club: Seasoned Slow Cooking - 2017-08-03 18:30:00 iCalendar - Let's Dish Cookbook Club: Seasoned Slow Cooking - 2017-08-03 18:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Talk, tempt, and taste during this recipe club discussion group that's all about food! To participate, prepare a recipe around each month's theme and bring the dish and recipe to the meeting. We will dish about the theme, recipe, and deliciousness at the meeting. No registration required. For more information, please contact Judith Wright at jrwright@bham.lib.al.us or at (205) 332-6622.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Google Calendar - Let's Dish Cookbook Club: Seasoned Slow Cooking - 2017-08-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Let's Dish Cookbook Club: Seasoned Slow Cooking - 2017-08-03 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Let's Dish Cookbook Club: Seasoned Slow Cooking - 2017-08-03 18:30:00 iCalendar - Let's Dish Cookbook Club: Seasoned Slow Cooking - 2017-08-03 18:30:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full June issue