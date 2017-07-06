Talk, tempt, and taste during this recipe club discussion group that's all about food! To participate, prepare a recipe around each month's theme and bring the dish and recipe to the meeting. We will dish about the theme, recipe, and deliciousness at the meeting. No registration required. For more information, please contact Judith Wright at jrwright@bham.lib.al.us or at (205) 332-6622.
Let's Dish Cookbook Club: Savory Southern BBQ
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map