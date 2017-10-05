Let’s Dish Cookbook Club: Small Bites, Big Taste

Recipe club discussion group that’s all about food. Prepare a recipe around the month’s theme and bring the dish and recipe to the meeting. No registration is required.
For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
