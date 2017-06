July 6: Let’s Dish Cookbook Club: Savory Southern BBQ. 6:30 p.m. in the Boardroom. To participate, prepare a recipe around each month’s theme and bring the dish and recipe to the meeting. We will dish about the theme, recipe and deliciousness at the meeting. No registration required. For more information, contact Judith Wright at jrwright@bham.lib.al.us or at 332-6622.