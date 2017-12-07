Legacy League home tour

Samford University’s Legacy League will host its holiday home tour this month with a set of five homes on display in Homewood, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills.

The home tour, presented by ARC Realty, raises funds to provide scholarships to Samford students in financial need. Participating homeowners open their doors to show off their homes, wrapped in Christmas decor, to the public.

The chosen homes range in styles and ages, from historic to newly-completed.

The tour is always capped off with a visit to the home of University President Andrew Westmoreland in Vestavia Hills, which includes a holiday market with local vendors and the chance to enjoy holiday musicand refreshments.

This year, the tour will be Dec. 7, with homes open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

The 2017 participating homes:

► Lisa and Randy Freeman, 11 Bonita Drive, Homewood;

► Rhonda and Tom Powell, 4441 Caldwell Mill Road, Mountain Brook;

► Cheryl and Terry Spitzer, 4429 Caldwell Mill Road, Mountain Brook;

► Lisa and Harris Wilson, 4408 Old Brook Run, Mountain Brook;

► Jeanna and Andy Westmoreland, 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills.

Tickets are $25 per person until Dec. 5 or can be purchased for $30 at the door of any of the homes.

Visit samford.edu/legacyleague for more information or to purchase tickets.