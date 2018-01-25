Learn to Play Pickleball: a new sensation

OLLI of Greater Birmingham and the levite Jewish Community Center present this low impact racquet sport: this activity combines the elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Using solid paddles 2 -4 players hit a perforated plastic ball (like a wiffle ball) over a net. This is an acitivity for healthy adults; it's played indoors. You need some comfortable clothes and and shoes that allow quick side to side motion. A disclaimer must be signed for the Jewish Community Center. Greater Bham Olli catalog www.ollibham.org