Kulture City Eggstravaganza 2017

KultureCity is excited to host our 2017 Eggstavaganza with the Homewood Public Library. Come out and enjoy an indoor sensory friendly egg hunt with KultureCity! Sensory activities, games, and goodies will be available! Enjoy family fun in a safe and sensory friendly atmosphere for your children. Tickets are limited in order to keep this event sensory friendly. You can purchase your tickets at: https://kceggstravaganza2017.eventbrite.com.