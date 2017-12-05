Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. (OLLI) Instructor Adamu (A.K.) Shauku, former US Army Korean intelligence interceptor and translator and Professor of Political Science at the University of Alabama presents a wide ranging discusson of North and South Korea. The 3 part course explores the history of the Korean Peninsula, providing context to the challenges that confront the Korean people today and the unique problem of North Korea im world politics.
Korea: History and Contemporary Challenges
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning
