Creative Montessori School is once again hosting a technology-free Sunday for students, their families and friends. The day includes the fifth annual fun run at Homewood Central Park and a block party at the school.

Families can look forward to music, kids’ activities, food and other activities, said Natalie Garcia, communications and development director.

The program started as a way to help get kids unplugged for an afternoon, Robinson said, and has received positive feedback from families every year it is held.

“Everyone needs a break, and it’s a welcome event to encourage kids to go outside,” Garcia said, adding that while it is great to live in such a technologically-advanced society, it is nice to step back and have time outdoors with family and friends.

For more information, search “5th Annual Kids Unplugged Fun Run & Block Party” on Facebook.