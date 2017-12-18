Large Auditorium. Learn new ACT test strategies and improve their knowledge of test content. Students will also take a new condensed practice test that has not been featured at any other Homewood Public Library ACT program. $25 fee. Pizza lunch included. Students will need to bring a notebook, pencil and calculator. Open to grades 8-12.
ACT Prep Day
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning
