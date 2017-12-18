ACT Prep Day

to Google Calendar - ACT Prep Day - 2017-12-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ACT Prep Day - 2017-12-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ACT Prep Day - 2017-12-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - ACT Prep Day - 2017-12-18 10:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Large Auditorium. Learn new ACT test strategies and improve their knowledge of test content. Students will also take a new condensed practice test that has not been featured at any other Homewood Public Library ACT program. $25 fee. Pizza lunch included. Students will need to bring a notebook, pencil and calculator. Open to grades 8-12. 

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - ACT Prep Day - 2017-12-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ACT Prep Day - 2017-12-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ACT Prep Day - 2017-12-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - ACT Prep Day - 2017-12-18 10:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Nov2017