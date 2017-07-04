The annual July 4 Fest will be held once again in downtown Homewood.

The event, which will begin at 5 p.m. and end with a fireworks display at 9 p.m., is hosted by the Parks and Recreation Board and the city of Homewood.

This year, there will be the return of family friendly activities, such as inflatables and rides, as well as interactive performances, food and live music.

Admission is free, but a wristband must be purchased for attractions and activities. Wristbands will be sold on the corner of 18th Street South and 29th Avenue South. A tent will be set up near Urban Cookhouse and will cost $10 for unlimited attractions.

This year, 18th Street South from Oxmoor to 28th Avenue South and 29th Avenue South from 18th Street South to 19th Street South will be closed for the event. More information can be found on the Parks and Recreation board website homewoodparks.com.

Their “Homewood Parks” Facebook and Twitter @homewoodparks will also be updated with event information.