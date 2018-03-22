Judicial Candidate Forum

Place 9? Place 23? Criminal? Civil? Family? Domestic Relations?

Tired of being confused about who is running for a judge’s position and what that judge does? Nancy Yarbrough, fellow H.I.V.E. member and an attorney who is the executive director of a legal aid nonprofit, will explain what you will see on the June 5th primary ballot and why your vote matters. Then, get ready to hear from the judicial candidates themselves! Judge Bob Vance, who is running for Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, is confirmed to speak as well as other candidates for contested primaries.

Inspired by the Women’s March in Washington’s huddles, H.I.V.E. Alabama (Huddle, Inquire, Validate, Enact) began January of 2017 as the Homewood H.I.V.E., a group of women wanting to create positive change in our community and beyond. Since the H.I.V.E.’s inception, we have focused on supporting each other and emphasizing the positive in our world. Our group has grown to over 300 members (men too!) who meet monthly to learn more about social issues and local politics, and brainstorm ways to be a force of genuine change.