Medical Properties Trust presents a Journey of Hope, honoring the extraordinary dedication of United Ability's first Medical Director, Dr. Mark Cohen. Our event will also feature a special performance by deaf singer-songwriter, Mandy Harvey. This event supports the advancement of medicine, technology, and therapies for people living with disabilities. Spend an evening getting to know United Ability as we follow the journeys of families whose lives have been forever changed through our programs.
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Homewood, Alabama
