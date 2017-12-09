The Arthritis Foundation’s original Jingle Bell Run is a fun way to get decked out and be festive, while racing to raise funds and awareness to cure America’s #1 cause of disability. Put on your favorite holiday costume. Tie jingle bells to your shoelaces. ’Tis the season to live it up and be jolly for a reason! Come Join us at Railroad Park: 1600 1st Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233-1703 on Saturday, December 9th. We will have a 5k, 1 mile, and Santa Chase for the kids!

Website to Register: www.jbr.org/birmingham