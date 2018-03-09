Children’s book authors for signing, reception

The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators regional chapter will come to Homewood Public Library in March as part of their annual conference.

A book signing and reception will be held at the library on Friday, March 9, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The event will include the chance to meet children’s authors who will be signing books for young readers, including Newbery Award Winner Linda Sue Park, Coretta Scott King Award winner Pat Cummings, regional author Irene Latham and more.

Park is the author of “A Single Shard,” “A Long Walk to Water,” the “Wing and Claw” series and about a dozen other novels and picture books. Cummings is a writer and illustrator whose works include “My Mama Needs Me,” “Angel Baby,” “Talking with Artists” and more. Latham is the author of “Leaving Gee’s Bend,” “Don’t Feed the Boy,” “The Sky Between Us” and other novels, picture books and poetry for adults and children.

The book signing and reception is the start of the WIK (Writing and Illustrating for Kids) 2018 conference. The conference is designed for both published and aspiring children’s book authors and illustrators across the southeast. WIK 2018 will be held March 10-11 at Spain Park High School in Hoover and will include intensives and one-on-one sessions with agents. Around 20 regional and nationally known authors, illustrators, editors and agents will be among the featured speakers and leaders of intensive sessions.

Attendance at the book signing is free. Learn more about the full WIK 2018 conference at southern-breeze.scbwi.org/events/wik18.