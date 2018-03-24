The many fans of novelist Jane Austen — as well as others who long to travel back to a more elegant time — can attend the second annual Jane Austen-Regency Ball in the Large Auditorium at Homewood Public Library on March 24.

The ball, hosted by the Jane Austen Society of North America-Alabama Region, begins at 7 p.m. No prior ballroom dance experience is necessary, and a “caller” will provide instructions during the event.

Period costumes are encouraged but are not required.

The first Regency Ball in 2017 received an unexpectedly strong reception, with more that 70 participants, according to Leslie West, the library’s head of adult services.

“People had a lot of fun dressing up in Regency clothing, learning the Regency-style dances and ‘going to the ball,’” West said. “The Jane Austen Society had a wonderful spread of delicious food, too.”

The event is fun “because everyone is learning together how to dance the way they did in [Austen’s] novels,” said Hollye Farmer, the Society’s regional coordinator, who added it’s easy to learn the dances during the event.

“Before you know it, you look like you’ve been doing it your entire life,” she said.

Refreshments, including heavy hors d’oeuvres, will be served.

Admission is $20 per person, including a optional dance practice session from 3:30-5 p.m. the day of the event.

Tickets must be reserved in advance and are available through March 18.

For reservations, call 578-8280 or email jasna.alabama@gmail.com.