OLLI Bonus Program: Celebrating Black History Month by Celebrating Birmingham Musician Sam Frazier Jr.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

1 p.m. in the Large Auditorium. Sam Frazier Jr., who appeared on the “Country Boy Eddie” show for 14 years and is in the Birmingham Record Collectors Hall of Fame and Alabama Blues Hall of Fame, recounts his life in music, history in Blues and shares his latest recordings.

