Murder in the Magic City

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Large and Round Auditoriums. A mystery conference presented by Sisters in Crime for fans of all sub-genres of mystery novels. The conference consists of panel discussions and presentations by the 2018 Guests of Honor J.T. Ellison and Richard Helms. Lunch and a goody bag are included in the $40 registration fee. mmcmysteryconference.com/contact.html.