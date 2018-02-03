Murder in the Magic City

to Google Calendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2018-02-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2018-02-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2018-02-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2018-02-03 09:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Large and Round Auditoriums. A mystery conference presented by Sisters in Crime for fans of all sub-genres of mystery novels. The conference consists of panel discussions and presentations by the 2018 Guests of Honor J.T. Ellison and Richard Helms. Lunch and a goody bag are included in the $40 registration fee. mmcmysteryconference.com/contact.html.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2018-02-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2018-02-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2018-02-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2018-02-03 09:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

February 2018