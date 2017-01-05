iTween: Learn to Sew

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

4 p.m. in the Round Auditorium. Learn the basics of sewing. Online Registration is required. Open to 4th-7th graders.

