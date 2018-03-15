Irish Flag Raising & The Great Birmingham Irish Toast

Get ready to ring in St. Patrick’s Day with the Five Points Alliance (FPA) Thursday, March 15 at an Irish Flag Raising and then the Great Birmingham Irish Toast! Gather with the Five Points South community at the flagpole located at Chick-fil-A in Five Points at 5:30 p.m., as The Birmingham Irish Cultural Society leads the ceremony, including pipe and drum performances and an Irish blessing. Following the ceremony, the celebration will continue with an Irish toast, complete with Guinness and Tullamore at a Five Points South merchant. You won’t want to miss the festivities, as FPA aims to gather the largest crowd yet for Birmingham’s largest St. Patrick’s toast!

The St. Patrick’s Celebration continues with all-things Irish to include weeklong Irish food and drink specials from Five Point South restaurant bars, as well as events such as a St. Patrick’s Day parade and more. We’re encouraging all of Birmingham to throw on their green, raise a pint and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with us!

More information about the St. Patrick’s Celebration and events can be found at http://bit.ly/FPSStPats2018.