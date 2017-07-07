July 7: Irish Dancing. 10:30 a.m. in the Large Auditorium. Learn about the culture of Irish dance and some Irish dance steps in this 30-minute class.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
July 7: Irish Dancing. 10:30 a.m. in the Large Auditorium. Learn about the culture of Irish dance and some Irish dance steps in this 30-minute class.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
The Homewood Star LLC