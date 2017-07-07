Irish Dancing

Google Calendar - Irish Dancing - 2017-07-07 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Irish Dancing - 2017-07-07 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Irish Dancing - 2017-07-07 10:30:00 iCalendar - Irish Dancing - 2017-07-07 10:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

July 7: Irish Dancing. 10:30 a.m. in the Large Auditorium. Learn about the culture of Irish dance and some Irish dance steps in this 30-minute class.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map

Kids & Family

Google Calendar - Irish Dancing - 2017-07-07 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Irish Dancing - 2017-07-07 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Irish Dancing - 2017-07-07 10:30:00 iCalendar - Irish Dancing - 2017-07-07 10:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full June issue