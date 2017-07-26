Join us for this special class with Apple® Certified trainers for Alabama Tech-Ease, a member of the Apple® Consultants Network, to take a comprehensive look at photos for Apple iOS and macOS Sierra. Topics will include: sharing images, creating albums and projects, basic photo editing, and more! Participation in the workshop is free; however participation in the introductory class is required.
iProduct Master Class: Photography Using iPads & iPhones
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map