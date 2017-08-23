iProduct Master Class: Photography Using iPads & iPhones

Google Calendar - iProduct Master Class: Photography Using iPads & iPhones - 2017-08-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - iProduct Master Class: Photography Using iPads & iPhones - 2017-08-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - iProduct Master Class: Photography Using iPads & iPhones - 2017-08-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - iProduct Master Class: Photography Using iPads & iPhones - 2017-08-23 14:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for this special class with Apple® Certified trainers for Alabama Tech-Ease, a member of the Apple® Consultants Network, to take a comprehensive look at photos for Apple iOS and macOS Sierra. Topics will include: sharing images, creating albums and projects, basic photo editing, and more! Participation in the workshop is free;, however participation in this introductory class will be requested to participate.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Google Calendar - iProduct Master Class: Photography Using iPads & iPhones - 2017-08-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - iProduct Master Class: Photography Using iPads & iPhones - 2017-08-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - iProduct Master Class: Photography Using iPads & iPhones - 2017-08-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - iProduct Master Class: Photography Using iPads & iPhones - 2017-08-23 14:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full June issue