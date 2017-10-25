iProduct Master Class: Organizing Your Life Using iPads and iPhones. Join us for this special class with Apple® Certified trainers for Alabama Tech-Ease. A member of the Apple® Consultants Network, to take a comprehensive look at the organizational tools for Apple iOS and macOS Sierra. Get organized with an in depth look at Calendars,Reminders, Email, Contacts, Notes and more! We will take a deep dive into how these apps work and how to use them to effectively organize our digital lives.

For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.