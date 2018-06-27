Large Auditorium. Class with Apple Certified trainers for Alabama Tech-Ease give a deep dive into the settings for iOS devices. Learn how to get the most out of your devices by utilizing each group of settings, including: iCloud, Control Center, mail settings, Bluetooth, cellular and WiFi, battery, and much more.
iProduct Master Class: Deep Dive Into the Settings for iPads & iPhones
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
