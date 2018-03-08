Intro to Coding - HTML & CSS

Future coders of Birmingham, join the Covalence team and learn the basics of web development with HTML and CSS. In this FREE workshop, you'll follow along with our instructors to create your personal resume online. We'll teach you how to build the structure of your page with HTML, and beautify it with CSS.

This class is for beginners who have never used HTML or CSS before, but have always wanted to learn about creating websites.

If you are already familiar with HTML/CSS, we invite you to still attend and talk to our instructors about furthering your knowledge through one of our bootcamps.

We look forward to seeing you soon!