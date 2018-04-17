IGNITE Volunteer Awards Ceremony

Hands on Birmingham (HOB), a United Way program, will present the second IGNITE Awards ceremony on April 17, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at The Club in Birmingham. The one-day community celebration is designed to honor volunteers who do not receive public recognition for their service to others. HOB recognized nearly 60 unsung heroes who created social change through selfless actions in a room filled with nearly 300 attendees at the first IGNITE Awards Ceremony.

IGNITE presents awards in seven categories: HOB Volunteer of the Year, Corporate/Company Volunteer of the Year, Government Volunteer of the Year, Nonprofit Volunteer of the Year, Student Volunteer of the Year, Small Business Volunteer of the Year, and Faith-Based Volunteer of the Year.

Know a Deserving Volunteer? Nominate someone you know (or yourself) today at www.uwca.org/ignite!