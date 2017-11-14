The West Homewood Farmer's Market will be hosting a one-night special Hurricane Relief Event where the booth fees and varying percentages of vendor profits will be donated to Hurricane Relief.

The market is hosted by Shades Valley Community Church which is a part of the Evangelical Free Church of America (EFCA). The EFCA has already initiated a great response effort serving those affected by the recent hurricanes. The funds we raise will be forwarded to this EFCA Hurricane Relief Fund.

The market will feature some of your favorite vendors, kid's activities, and live entertainment.