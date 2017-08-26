How to Build a Better Garden: Fall Garden Planning

Planting fall crops may be the last thing on your mind during the dog days of summer, but growing a garden to maturity before cold weather sets in means getting started in mid- to late-summer, just as the first warm-weather crops start to peter out. The trick is to get them to a harvestable size in time - if you wait until the weather cools off to plant your seeds, it’ll likely be too late. Join us as Master Gardner Lenora Roberson gives you tips on what to plant for a terrific Fall garden.