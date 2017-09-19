The late Horace Kind and Admiral Thomas H. Moorer will be inducted into the Alabama Men's Hall of Fame Sept. 19.

Founded by the Alabama state legislature in 1987, the Alabama Men's Hall of Fame (AMHOF) recognizes men whose lives have impacted the state, the nation, and the world. Honorees must have been deceased for at least two years before nomination. Inductees are selected by the AMHOF board of directors following a statewide nomination process. Plaques recognizing the honorees are housed in Samford University's Harwell G. Davis Library

Moorer, a native of Eufaula, Alabama, was a highly decorated Navy combat pilot and military strategist who was a veteran of World War II, the Korean conflict and the Vietnam War. He served as commander of both the Pacific Fleet and the U. S. Supreme Allied Commander, NATO Atlantic Fleet. He also served as the Chief of Naval Operations from 1967-70 followed by two terms as the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1970-74. Mac Moorer, a retired attorney with Lightfoot, Franklin, & White LLC, Birmingham, and a nephew of Admiral Moorer will give the induction remarks.

King has been recognized as a master architect, an engineering genius and building contractor. He was a respected builder of public buildings, factories, homes and roads, and a prolific covered bridge builder in the South. He is also credited with the construction of the spiral staircase in the Alabama State capitol building in Montgomery. King was born into slavery but was emancipated by the Alabama Legislature and later was elected to two terms as in the Alabama State House of Representatives from 1868-70 and 1870-72. Richard Bailey, vice chair of the AMHOF board of directors and a Reconstruction historian from Montgomery, will deliver presenting remarks for King.

The public is invited to the induction luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at The Club in Birmingham. Reservations are required and are $35 per person or $280 per table. Reservations are requested by Monday, Sept. 11. To reserve a place, contact reservation chair Mrs. Ross Mason at 205-968-0967 or rebecca@shelbysys.com.

For additional information, contact Alabama Men's Hall of Fame executive secretary Annette Green at 205-492-3936 or anniegreen2404@gmail.com