Hope in the Ham

SCENE at Pepper Place 2801 2nd Avenue South, Homewood, Alabama 35233

The American Cancer Society's Hope in the Ham raises awareness and funds for the Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge. The night will feature live music, food and drinks. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. The Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge provides free housing and transportation for patients and their families while receiving cancer treatment in the Birmingham area.

SCENE at Pepper Place 2801 2nd Avenue South, Homewood, Alabama 35233
205-918-8883
