Hop to the Chop - Easter Sunday Dinner at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

to Google Calendar - Hop to the Chop - Easter Sunday Dinner at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - 2017-04-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hop to the Chop - Easter Sunday Dinner at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - 2017-04-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hop to the Chop - Easter Sunday Dinner at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - 2017-04-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - Hop to the Chop - Easter Sunday Dinner at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - 2017-04-16 11:00:00

Perry's Steakhouse 4 Perimeter Park S, Homewood, Alabama 35243

Birmingham’s popular restaurant Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will open its doors at 11 a.m. and offer an Easter Sunday Supper special on Sunday, April 16. Guests are invited to enjoy their favorite steak and seafood from the dinner menu starting at 11 a.m., or guests can enjoy our three-course Easter Supper Special after 4 p.m. The Easter Sunday menu features Perry’s famous pork chop, a salad of your choice and our dessert trio for only $29.95, plus tax and gratuity. Easter Sunday reservations are highly encouraged as seating is limited. Recently voted “Best Steak” by Birmingham diners, guests will not want to miss out on this Easter celebration. Reservations can be made by calling 205.968.1762 or by visiting perryssteakhouse.com.

Info

Perry's Steakhouse 4 Perimeter Park S, Homewood, Alabama 35243 View Map

Food & Drink

2055035955

to Google Calendar - Hop to the Chop - Easter Sunday Dinner at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - 2017-04-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hop to the Chop - Easter Sunday Dinner at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - 2017-04-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hop to the Chop - Easter Sunday Dinner at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - 2017-04-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - Hop to the Chop - Easter Sunday Dinner at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - 2017-04-16 11:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full April issue