Homewood Senior Center Book Club: My Name is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Stroud

Homewood Senior Center 816 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Lucy Barton is a thirtysomething wife and mother in the hospital for longer than she expected, recovering from an operation. She’s not dying, but her situation is serious enough that her mother - whom she has not seen in many years - arrives at her bedside. The two begin to talk. Their style is undramatic, gentle - just the simple unspooling of memories between women not generally given to sharing them; still, the accumulation of detail and the repetitive themes of longing and lifelong missed connections add up to revelations that are completely devastating.

Homewood Senior Center 816 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
