July 18: Homewood Senior Center Book Club: “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown. 1 p.m. at the Homewood Senior Center. Out of the depths of the Great Depression comes an irresistible story about beating the odds and finding hope in the most desperate of times — the improbable, intimate account of how nine working-class boys from the American West showed the world at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin what true grit really meant.