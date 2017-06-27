Public forum about the survey results

The school board will present results of community/faculty surveys about their wants and needs for the school system as it grows.
Info
Shades Cahaba Elementary 3001 Independence Dr., Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Shades Cahaba Elementary 3001 Independence Dr., Homewood, Alabama 35209
The school board will present results of community/faculty surveys about their wants and needs for the school system as it grows.
Shades Cahaba Elementary 3001 Independence Dr., Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
The Homewood Star LLC