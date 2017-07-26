Homewood Rocks Rock Painting

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as we paint rocks to hide around Homewood to brighten people's day. We’ll provide the supplies and the space to create, and then send you on your way to hide your masterpieces in Homewood. When someone finds the rock, they may take it and re-hide it, leave it be, or replace it! Wear protective clothing and bring all your creativity.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
