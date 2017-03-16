Pop Up Store Event to benefit The WellHouse

This is a free event with door prizes, refreshments and shopping/ Our vendors will give back a percentage of sales to the WellHouse. WellHouse bracelets and car decals will be available for sale.

Guests will include Ashley Anderson from The WellHouse. The WellHouse is a rescue and recovery organization in Birmingham for women who are victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking. T-shirt company Bee Attitudes owner Lizzie Stuhlreyer and Cassandra from That Coffee Mug will also be there. For more information email sandra@homewoodantiques.com.