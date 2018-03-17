ACT Weekend Workshop

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This two-day ACT workshop will give students the opportunity to learn new test strategies and improve their knowledge of test content. Students will need to bring a notebook or laptop, pencil, calculator and bottled beverage/snack. Open to grades 8-12. Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 2-5 p.m. in the Large Auditorium. The cost is $40, which must be paid online at the time of registration. 

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
