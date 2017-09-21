Stroll down the red carpet and into an evening of energy, excitement and opportunity as Adopt a Golden Birmingham hosts the sixth annual Night of Golden Opportunities. This year’s “Homeward Bound” themed fundraising event will raise money for Goldens in need of a forever home while celebrating all the Goldens that have already been adopted. The event will take place at Park Crest Event Facility’s luxurious Carriage House on Sept. 21 from 5:30 to 9 p.m., as everyone is invited to enjoy an evening of live music by Cottonbird, dining, dancing, fine wines and craft beer, a silent auction and a live auction. Single tickets are available for $150 each and sponsor tables are also available for purchase at a variety of different levels. For information about sponsorship opportunities and how to purchase your table or tickets, let us know you’re interested here: http://bit.ly/SponsorGoldensBham

Jack Granger of Granger-Thagard Auctioneers will lead the live auction where guests can bid on items including a three-day, two-night trip to Louisville, Ky.; a three-day, two-night trip to New Orleans, La.; autographed photos from your favorite celebrities and much more. Don’t miss a chance to socialize with Goldens, support AGB and find out how these amazing animals have changed people’s lives.

WHAT: “Homeward Bound” – A Night of Golden Opportunities benefiting Adopt a Golden Birmingham

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 21 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Park Crest Event Facility

2030 Little Valley Road

Birmingham, Ala. 35216

COST: $150

For more information, visit www.adoptagoldenbirmingham.com.